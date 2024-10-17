First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,280.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $492,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,280.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in First BanCorp. by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in First BanCorp. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in First BanCorp. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP opened at $21.20 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Several research firms have commented on FBP. Raymond James began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

