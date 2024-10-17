Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

