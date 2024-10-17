Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,386,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,910,000 after purchasing an additional 94,865 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 965,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

