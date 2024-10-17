Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $798,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

