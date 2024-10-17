Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
