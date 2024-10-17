Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Unionview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

