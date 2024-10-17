Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $341.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.66 and a 200 day moving average of $316.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $347.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

