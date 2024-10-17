Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 205,346 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 162,858 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 470.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

XLF stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

