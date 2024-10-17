Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Price Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 7,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Finance of America Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

