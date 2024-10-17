Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Shares Up 2% – Here’s Why

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 12,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
