Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Buys $55,244.50 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

