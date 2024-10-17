Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $74.07, with a volume of 2984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

