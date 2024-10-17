Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) CAO Richard Winckler Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $201,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.50 and a 200-day moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,536,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Ferguson by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

