Fei USD Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $181,356.79 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,051.13 or 1.00017962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97413797 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $180,681.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

