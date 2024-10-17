FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $50.63 on Thursday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

