FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.
FB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FBK opened at $50.63 on Thursday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.13.
FB Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FB Financial
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.