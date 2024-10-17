FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at FAT Brands

In other FAT Brands news, Director Mark Elenowitz acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $101,200. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 9,564 shares of company stock worth $97,897 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 5,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,673. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.