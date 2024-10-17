Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFIEW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 13,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

