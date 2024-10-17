Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
FFIEW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 13,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
