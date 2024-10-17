F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,806,000 after acquiring an additional 156,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after acquiring an additional 647,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,461,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

