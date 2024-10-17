F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
F.N.B. Price Performance
FNB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,806,000 after acquiring an additional 156,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after acquiring an additional 647,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,461,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
