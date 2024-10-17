Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Cut to Sell at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $106.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $121.77 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 21,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,027.2% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.