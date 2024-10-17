Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,649.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 384,305 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after acquiring an additional 354,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $39,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.99. 1,791,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.