Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,623,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

