Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

