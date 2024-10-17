Evercore ISI Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) to “Hold”

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,304.54%. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 5.5472637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.