Euro Coin Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $87.92 million and $10.94 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 80,905,200 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

