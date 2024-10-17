Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

EL opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

