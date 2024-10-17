ERn Financial LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

