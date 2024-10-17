ERn Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

