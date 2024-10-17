Ergo Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $51.55 million and $44,011.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,016.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00547709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00109784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00233705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00028351 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00027528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00074793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,982,861 coins and its circulating supply is 77,983,407 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

