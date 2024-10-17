Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, September 16th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 24,432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,444,000 after buying an additional 3,155,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 721,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $27,237,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

