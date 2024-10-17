Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 0.1 %

Equifax stock opened at $289.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.68. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

