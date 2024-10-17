Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.
Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Equifax stock opened at $289.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $309.63.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.
In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
