Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $289.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

