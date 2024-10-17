EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Oct 24 Dividend of $0.29 on November 15th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a oct 24 dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

