Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 50,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,241,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,883. The company has a market capitalization of $690.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,513.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 138,544.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 134,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 600,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

