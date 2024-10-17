EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.