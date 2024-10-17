Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.5 days.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.27.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

