Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.5 days.
Ensign Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.27.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.