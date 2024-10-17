Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $147.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.49.

ENPH stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

