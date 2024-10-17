Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.04. 1,622,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,447,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Specifically, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,371 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its position in Enovix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 458,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

