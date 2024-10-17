Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 107372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

