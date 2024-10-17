Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Enel Chile Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ENIC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 559,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.53.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enel Chile will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Report on ENIC
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enel Chile
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.