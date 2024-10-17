Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Enel Chile Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENIC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 559,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enel Chile will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Enel Chile by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Enel Chile by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

