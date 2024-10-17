Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading 4.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. 31,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 78,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.