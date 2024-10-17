ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Further Reading

