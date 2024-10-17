ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ElringKlinger
- What is a Dividend King?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.