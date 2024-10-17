Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.25. Elevance Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 33.000-33.000 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.07.

ELV stock opened at $496.99 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $437.42 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.62. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.74 by ($1.37). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

