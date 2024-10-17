Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.74 by ($1.37), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to 33.000-33.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$33.00 EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $496.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.62. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $437.42 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.