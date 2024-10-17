eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

eDreams ODIGEO Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in France, northern and southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Liligo.com, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services.

