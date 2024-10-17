Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Edenred Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.
About Edenred
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.