Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Edenred Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

