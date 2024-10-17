eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CFO Sells $77,757.21 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. 4,927,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,355. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.