Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $3,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,716,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 107,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

