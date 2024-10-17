East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.81 and last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 42991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

