Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $299.35 and last traded at $299.35, with a volume of 7470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.65.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

