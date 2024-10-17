E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in September

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

